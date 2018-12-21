ASGN Inc (ASGN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $55.17 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Dameris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,793.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.87 per share, with a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,171.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

