Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE) Insider Andrew Watkins Acquires 7,738 Shares

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Andrew Watkins bought 7,738 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £6,964.20 ($9,099.96).

Andrew Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 28th, Andrew Watkins bought 6,881 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £6,605.76 ($8,631.60).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 69.25 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.75 ($1.70).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

