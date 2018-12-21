ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

ASOMY opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

