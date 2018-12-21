ATBCoin Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. ATBCoin has a market cap of $291,407.00 and $3.65 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.04769217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.02092882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003853 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000576 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

