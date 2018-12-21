Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Insider Sells $25,950.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 493,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,997.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.44. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a negative net margin of 108.83%. Analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHX. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Athersys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 134,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,707,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 134,541 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 461,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 176,218 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 768,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

