Atrion (ATRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $686.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion has a 52 week low of $516.85 and a 52 week high of $796.64.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 2,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.07, for a total value of $1,536,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Atrion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

