ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$283.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.90 million.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

ATA opened at C$13.71 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$13.28 and a 12-month high of C$24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Director Michael E. Martino bought 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.34 per share, with a total value of C$289,578.00. Also, Director Michael E. Martino bought 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,284.00. Insiders bought 35,800 shares of company stock worth $615,302 over the last ninety days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

