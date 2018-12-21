AudioCodes (AUDC) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 130,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.30. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

