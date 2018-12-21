Audioeye (AEYE) PT Set at $11.00 by National Securities

National Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEYE. B. Riley assumed coverage on Audioeye in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Audioeye from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.86 on Monday. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 205.33% and a negative net margin of 133.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

