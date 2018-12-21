Augean plc (AUG) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 530,000 Shares

Augean plc (LON:AUG) insider Christopher Mills bought 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £323,300 ($422,448.71).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 14th, Christopher Mills bought 245,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £149,450 ($195,282.90).

On Friday, December 7th, Christopher Mills bought 125,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £76,250 ($99,634.13).

On Tuesday, December 4th, Christopher Mills bought 1,340,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £804,000 ($1,050,568.40).

On Thursday, November 29th, Christopher Mills sold 573,333 shares of Augean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £315,333.15 ($412,038.61).

On Friday, November 23rd, Christopher Mills bought 300,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £153,000 ($199,921.60).

On Wednesday, November 21st, Christopher Mills bought 25,000 shares of Augean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

Shares of AUG stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Friday. Augean plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22.35 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 67.44 ($0.88).

Augean Company Profile

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

