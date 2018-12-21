Aurora DAO (AURA) Trading Up 55.4% Over Last Week

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora DAO has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $6,251.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.15 or 0.10967638 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001556 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Aurora DAO Token Profile

AURA is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,864,275 tokens. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao. The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

