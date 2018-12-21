AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $183.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Argus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. 1,453,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,190. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.08, for a total value of $636,443.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,478 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 627.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

