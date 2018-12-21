Avation (AVAP) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on the stock.

AVAP opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.39) on Tuesday. Avation has a 1-year low of GBX 189.20 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other Avation news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney purchased 133,000 shares of Avation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £336,490 ($439,683.78).

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

