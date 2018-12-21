Avery Dennison (AVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.76

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.76 and last traded at $86.54, with a volume of 26132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $124.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 312.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after acquiring an additional 390,225 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,767.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $15,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

