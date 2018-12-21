Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,698 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 919,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $197.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.79 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

