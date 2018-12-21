Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after buying an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $6,565,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

In related news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

