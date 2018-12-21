Azul SA (AZUL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Azul worth $244,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after acquiring an additional 237,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Azul by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,846,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,850 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,782,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Azul by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 191,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $26.03 on Friday. Azul SA has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of -1.58.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

