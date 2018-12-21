B. Riley Raises Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Price Target to $123.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $92.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Noble Financial cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.10.

NXST stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 242,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,182 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $231,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

