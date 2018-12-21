B. Riley Raises TEGNA (TGNA) Price Target to $14.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 247,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 626,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 16.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.