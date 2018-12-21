B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,385 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.
