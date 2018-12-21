B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,855 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 246.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,020,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 329.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

