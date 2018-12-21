B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Stock

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,482,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,974 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,165 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $241.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/b-riley-wealth-management-inc-invests-411000-in-fair-isaac-co-fico-stock.html.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.