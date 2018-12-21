Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.33 ($42.25).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €23.90 ($27.79) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

