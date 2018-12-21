Badger Meter (BMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter remains optimistic about the remainder of 2018 and 2019 due to solid backlog, strength in flagship products and moderating of copper prices. It is poised to gain from rising demand for E-Series meters and ORION cellular endpoints. Strategic buyouts will help improve its product and technology portfolio, and boost global footprint. The company continues to make progress in its various innovative technologies, including D-Flow ultrasonic technology. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, volatility in copper prices will likely hurt revenues and impair its long-term growth potential. The company looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. Also, its debt-laden balance sheet as well as declining margin are major causes of concern.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NYSE:BMI opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other Badger Meter news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,935.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $958,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,602.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,982 shares of company stock worth $2,594,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,780,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 155,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

