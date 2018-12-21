Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Bradesco reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 23.87%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

