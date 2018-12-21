Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1898 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.00462.

Shares of BBD opened at $9.85 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

