Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 42.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 89,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 447,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 1,090,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167,264. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.87%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.