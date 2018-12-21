Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 42.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 89,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 447,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 1,090,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,167,264. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.87%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.