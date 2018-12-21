Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 3,923 Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

NYSE:EXP opened at $59.41 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.48%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

