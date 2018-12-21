Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 94,133 Wipro Limited (WIT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,038,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,203 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 550,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 509,964 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,268,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 417,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

