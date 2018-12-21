Bancolombia SA (CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIB. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Santander cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3241 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 14.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

