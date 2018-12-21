Bancolombia SA (CIB) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Santander lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,565. Bancolombia has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3241 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

