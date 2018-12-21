Bank of America Lowers Noble (NE) to Sell

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

NYSE:NE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 10,430,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,686. Noble has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $723.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NE. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 1,720,572 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

