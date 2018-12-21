Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guaranty Bancorp were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 54.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 389,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,638,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,347,000 after buying an additional 327,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 67,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Guaranty Bancorp stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guaranty Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancorp had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBNK. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guaranty Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-decreases-holdings-in-guaranty-bancorp-gbnk.html.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.