Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.08 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.08 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-4-08-million-position-in-vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-vnda.html.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.