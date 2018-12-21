Bank of SC Co. (BKSC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th.

Bank of SC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135. Bank of SC has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.14.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 30.23%.

In related news, Director Charles G. Lane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,662.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $89,884. 28.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/bank-of-sc-co-bksc-declares-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.