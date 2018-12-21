Bank Ozk (OZK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank OZK have significantly underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company does not have a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Margin pressure, despite higher interest rates, remains a major near-term concern for the company. Also, persistently rising expenses, due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching, might hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. However, consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's enhanced capital deployment plans reflect strong balance sheet position.”

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank Ozk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

OZK stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,842,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,201,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.