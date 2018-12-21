Barclays (BARC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.16

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 100293148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.84 ($1.93).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 262 ($3.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

In other news, insider Tristram Roberts purchased 91,843 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £144,193.51 ($188,414.36). Also, insider James E. Staley purchased 168,860 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

