Barnwell Industries (BRN) Releases Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

