Bausch Health Companies (BHC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC):

12/17/2018 – Bausch Health Companies was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2018 – Bausch Health Companies was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Bausch Health Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Bausch Health Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Bausch Health Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Bausch Health Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They wrote, “. Post a beat and raise quarter, we reiterating our OW rating and 12-month price target of C$32 for BHC shares. We think a greater appreciation for BHC’s solid execution and future growth prospects should drive upwards earnings revisions as well as multiple expansion in 2019+.””

11/5/2018 – Bausch Health Companies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 268,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.28. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.45.

Get Bausch Health Companies Inc alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Appio purchased 25,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.