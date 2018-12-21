Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.36 ($100.42).

ETR:BMW opened at €70.63 ($82.13) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

