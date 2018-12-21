BB&T (BBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BB&T have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, higher interest rates, focus on non-interest income growth, and inorganic growth strategy will likely continue to support top-line growth. The company's enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. While mounting expenses and significant exposure to risky loans remain major concerns, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations will aid profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBT. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE:BBT opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. BB&T has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BB&T will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 4,311.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

