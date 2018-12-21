BCE Inc. (BCE) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCE. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.88.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$55.13 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$50.72 and a one year high of C$60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other BCE news, Director Michael Cole sold 75,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.78, for a total transaction of C$4,306,763.00. Also, insider Glen Leblanc sold 7,471 shares of BCE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$425,847.00. Insiders sold 93,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,723 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 98.98%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

