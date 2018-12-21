Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 34.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $186.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.37 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

