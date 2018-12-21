Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 781,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of COP stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

