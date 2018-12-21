Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. FIG Partners upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $113,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Marotta bought 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,164.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,219.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,475 shares of company stock worth $238,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,464,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,859,000 after buying an additional 2,793,131 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 295,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.