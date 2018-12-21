BidaskClub Downgrades Shotspotter (SSTI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.09 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.14. 709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,837. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Shotspotter’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $56,011.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 112,000 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.