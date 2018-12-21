BidaskClub Lowers Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.80. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $194,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

