BidaskClub Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

EGLE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 521,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,885. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 93,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $435,963.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 1,021,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,668,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,138,604 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,154. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

