BidaskClub Lowers Symantec (SYMC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

SYMC opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Symantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Symantec by 404.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 571,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Symantec by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,537,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,637,000 after acquiring an additional 902,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Symantec by 12.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,103,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,328,000 after acquiring an additional 464,098 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Symantec by 52.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 958,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 329,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

