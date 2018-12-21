BigUp (BIGUP) Price Tops $0.0000

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $42,346.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005408 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00002406 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005880 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00002336 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

